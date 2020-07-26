Gold surges, Asian stocks mixed amid US-China feud, pandemic

BEIJING (AP) — The price of gold has surged to a record of more than $1,926 per ounce and Asian stock markets are mixed amid unease about U.S.-China tensions and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening. Tokyo declined while Shanghai swung between gains and losses and Hong Kong and Australia advanced. Investors have bought both gold and silver recently as a hedge amid new diplomatic flare-up between Washington and Beijing and mixed earnings reports. Global markets have regained most of this year’s losses but forecasters warn the rebound might be too big and too early as virus case numbers rise in the United States and some other economies.