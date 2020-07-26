Car hits pedestrians in Berlin; 6 injured

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say six people were injured in the German capital early Sunday after a driver apparently lost control of his car and drove into pedestrians. The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station when a 24-year-old driving a Mercedes SUV went off the road, police said. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and are in intensive care, police said, while a third person also had serious injuries. Three others were less seriously hurt and were treated and released. Police say the driver was over the legal alcohol limit and is in custody.