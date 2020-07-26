Cold Front Eventually Brings Relief

Hot Saturday...

Summer definitely made a statement on Saturday with highs in the low 90s and heat indices or feels like temperatures well over that 100 degree mark. We did have some clouds in the area which helped a little bit but it was VERY humid as well. A couple of showers popped up especially across Southern Minnesota and could stick around for Saturday evening. The stronger storms stayed across Southern MN.

Storms Possible Sunday...

An advancing cold front will bring us the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The storm chance lingers throughout the day on Sunday and our high resolutions are not agreeing well. Because of this, I am leaning towards scattered activity throughout the day, but you will be able to find some time to get outside. Sunday will still be pretty hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and intense humidity. A couple storms on Sunday could be on the stronger side, gusty winds would be the main concern.

Rest of the forecast...

To be honest, this forecast is shaping up to be pretty nice! We are looking at comfortable temperatures, tolerable dew points and some sunshine for the first half of this upcoming week. We can expect low 80s starting Monday and lasting into next weekend!

Have a great day,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears