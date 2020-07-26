Faithful return to Mexico City churches with masks, gel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Temperatures were taken and anti-bacterial gel applied before the faithful walked through a disinfecting arch set up in front of centuries-old wood-and-stone doors. They sat spaced out on pews while robed priests donned face masks. Mexico City’s Roman Catholic churches, including its main cathedral, began celebrating Mass again Sunday after three months of pandemic lockdown with a “new normal” that seemed to have more rules than faithful in the pews. Most said they were just happy their churches were open again and felt it was important to take physical communion despite the risks.