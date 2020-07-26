Fishing League Worldwide Comes to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The Fishing League Worldwide is in town and on Wednesday, over 200 professional anglers will be competing for a first-place prize of $125,000.

The premier five fish tournament circuit will be held in pools 7, 8, and 9.

Sunday through Tuesday, the anglers are allowed to practice and scope out where they think the most bites will be. Wednesday through Friday will be a five fish circuit with the top ten in the championship on Saturday.

Leading up to the tournament, one angler says he's getting comfortable with the area.

"I'm trying to find an area that I can get multiple bites in. Anywhere I can catch three or four keepers in, that way when the tournament starts, I'll come back to those areas and fish them slower, try to pick them apart and try to find some better fish. I'm just spending a lot of time running around, looking in different areas, seeing what type of grass is there, what type of cover is there to fish, and just trying to see where I get bites at," said FLW angler, Jake Ormond.

The FLW tours all over the country, but the Upper Mississippi is unique.

"It's a really phenomenal fishery. Having three pools guys can choose from really lets them spread out. It's not the type of fishery where guys will get packed up on top of each other even with a large field and even though the top end size isn't there, there's so many fish that you're pretty much gonna have a good time regardless," said FLW Digital Editor, Jody White.

FLW Live will run all four days on their website.