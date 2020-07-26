From police chief to VP? Inside Val Demings’ unlikely path

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Val Demings is among the women Joe Biden is considering for his vice presidential running mate. As a Black woman with a background in policing who hails from the battleground state of Florida, she could help the ticket. But she’s also facing scrutiny, particularly over her four years as Orlando’s police chief. While that could blunt President Donald Trump’s argument that a Biden administration would lead to lawlessness, it could also spur unease among progressives who are leery of law enforcement, especially at a time of reckoning over systemic racism and policing.