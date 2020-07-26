Homebrewing: a hobby, a passion, a growing trend during the COVID-19 pandemic

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - People have been making their own batches of beer, mead, and cider for thousands of years.

What once was a task has now become a hobby in homes throughout the world, especially in the United States.

According to the American Homebrewers Association, over 1.1 million people brew their own beer. One of those homebrewers is Ryan Roesler. He's been making his own beer since 1986. He's watched his hobby transform into a passion and also transform his basement into a brewing studio.

"I made my first batch, and it was something really enjoyable to do," said Roesler. "I just kept doing it year after year after year."

94% of homebrewers shop at local stores. The La Crosse area is home to three small-scale shops. At Tiki Hut Home Brew Supplies in Onalaska, owner Todd Wiedenhaft said he's noticed an upward trend in both in-person and online sales since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"People realized, "I’ve got time at home. I should spend some time doing a hobby I really like to do," and of course Wisconsin, we like to drink beer so what a great hobby to start or get more advanced," said Wiedenhaft.

Local homebrewers told News 19 the best way to get into the hobby is to give it a try.

“If you’re at all questioning whether you want to do it. If you’re questioning go for it,” said Lee Weis, a local homebrewer.

Homebrewing starter kits are available at several outlets locally or nationally where you can buy either online, with curbside pickup, or in-person.