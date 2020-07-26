Israeli drone crashes in Lebanon amid tensions with Syria

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says one of its military drones has crashed in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military issued the statement shortly after the country’s defense minister met with army brass near the northern border Sunday. Regional tensions are running high after a series of cross-border exchanges between Israel and Syria last week, as well as the killing of a Hezbollah militant in an Israeli airstrike near the Syrian capital. Israel has since beefed up its troop presence along the borders with Lebanon and Syria. in 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon.