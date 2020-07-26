Minnesota reports 871 new confirmed COVID cases, 3 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials reported 871 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the fourth straight day the state has reported more than 700 new cases. The Star Tribune reports the spike in new daily cases was one of the largest in Minnesota since May. The new cases raise the total of confirmed infections in Minnesota since the pandemic started to 51,153. Three new deaths also were reported Sunday, raising Minnesota’s death toll to 1,574. A total of 273 patients were hospitalized Sunday, down from 287 on Saturday. The number of patients requiring intensive care remained at 115 on Sunday. Daily counts for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down or holding steady in recent weeks.