Pennsylvania man arrested for OWI in La Crosse Co.

9:14 am Crime and Courts

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Pennsylvania man is arrested Saturday night on his fifth OWI charge near Onalaska.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by William Shane Glidden, 49, of Thorndale, Pennsylvania around 7:30 p.m. on I-90 westbound for speeding.

The trooper suspected alcohol use when he talked to Glidden.

After failing field sobriety testing, he was arrested for OWI, 5th offense.

Online jail records show Glidden was also cited for having open intoxicants in his vehicle and driving without a valid license.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

