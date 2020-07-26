Peralta scheduled to start for Milwaukee at Chicago

Milwaukee Brewers (1-1, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-1, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits per game last season, batting .246 as a team.

INJURIES: Cubs: Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.