Police corral crowds as movers enter US Consulate in China

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Three medium-size moving trucks have entered a U.S. Consulate in southwest China as its impending closure drew a steady stream of onlookers for the second straight day. Police kept a close watch as people stopped to take photos, jamming a sidewalk busy with shoppers and families with strollers on a sunny day in Chengdu city. The capital of Sichuan province has found itself in the limelight of international politics as China and the U.S. exchanged tit-for-tat orders last week to close each other’s consulates in Chengdu and Houston. The moves are a major escalation in rising U.S.-China tensions.