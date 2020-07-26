Police, protesters clash as US cities endure violent weekend

Protests have taken a violent turn in several U.S. cities, with demonstrators squaring off overnight against agents outside a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house. Vehicles were set ablaze Saturday night or early Sunday in California and Richmond, Virginia. And a protester who was allegedly armed with a rifle was shot and killed during an anti-police violence protest in Austin, Texas, after a witness says he approached a car that that had driven through the demonstration and the driver shot him. Authorities say someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.