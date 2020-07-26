Putin attends naval parade, promises new ships to navy

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has said the Russian navy will get 40 new ships and vessels this year, as he attended a naval parade in St. Petersburg marking the Navy Day in Russia. Sunday’s parade in St. Petersburg and the nearby town of Kronshtadt featured 46 ships and vessels and over 4,000 troops. Putin said the Russian navy will be equipped with hypersonic weapons to boost its combat capabilities. The Kremlin has made military modernization its top priority amid tensions with the West that followed Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. Similar parades marking Russia’s Navy Day took place around Russia and in the port city of Tartus in Syria.