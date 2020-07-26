Relief is on the way!

Steamy Sunday...

We had a large area of rain out there for Sunday morning which mainly clipped our northern counties. As the day progressed the intense humidity stuck around with temperatures mainly in the 80s. Another wave of thunderstorms developed ahead of an approaching cold front during the afternoon on Sunday, but most of the storms stayed across NE Iowa and SW Minnesota. The immediate La Crosse area missed out on both rounds.

Cold front!

This much anticipated cold front will slide through the region late Sunday into early Monday morning. It will significantly cool us down and bring down our humidity levels as well. Monday looks like a really nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. You will notice our dew points will only be near 60 which means not near as humid! That trend continues for most of this upcoming week...low 80s and low humidity!!

Very little rain...

Thanks to a large area of high pressure and drier air in place for the upcoming week, our chance for rain is very low. If your yard is dry you might need to use the sprinklers to help it out this week. We have a slight chance for a few t-storms late week into next weekend but that is about it.

Have a nice night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears