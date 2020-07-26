Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads

CHICAGO (AP) — With just 100 days until Election Day, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden aren’t just attacking one another in online ads. Their ads are also targeting tech companies like Facebook and Twitter. Both candidates have spent thousands of dollars on Facebook ads to criticize the social media platforms for their policies around misinformation and fact-checking false statements made by politicians. This is a new campaign issue in this year’s election, with Trump railing against Twitter after the company fact checked some of his inaccurate tweets about mail-in voting. Meanwhile, Biden has run ads on Facebook criticizing that platform for failing to moderate some of the president’s false Facebook posts.