White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House is still pushing ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis. By Friday, millions of unemployed Americans could lose an expiring $600 federal jobless benefit and a federal eviction moratorium is also coming to an end. The Trump administration’s top negotiators — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — spent the weekend at the Capitol trying to finish the package. Meadows said they have an agreement “in principle” with Senate Republicans.