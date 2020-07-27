3-year-old child dies after being pulled from Minnesota lake

ASHBY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in western Minnesota say a 3-year-old child has died after being pulled from a lake last week. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office got a report Friday that the child had been pulled from the water unconscious at the Eagle Lake public swimming area. People on the scene performed CPR. The child was loaded onto a medical helicopter and flown to a hospital in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The sheriff’s office said Monday it was notified that the child had died. No other information was released.