8.5 of Wisconsin COVID-19 tests return positive; 1 new death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's recent surge in new COVID-19 cases showed signs of slowing Monday based on new data from state health officials.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,946 new test results, of which 590--or 8.5 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 91.5 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average is up to 914 new cases per day, from 868 a week ago. The increase has slowed in recent days, though it still is trending upward over the last week.

DHS also listed 1 new death, for a total of 893 people (1.8 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 26 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 250 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 85 people are in intensive care units.

The state reported 6,356 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 38,633, or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

