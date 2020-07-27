A big exhale in this week’s forecast

After a weekend of scattered storms with heat and humidity, the weather pattern will take a big break to the end of July.

Warmer start…

Out of the door, temperatures are still on a warmer side. Overnight cloud cover has restricted temperatures from falling out. Also, the cold front is still in proximity across the region. This has kept which the warmer dew points to stick around.

Early sunshine will warm temperatures back into the 80s. But once the cold front can exit the region dew points will fall and then a comfortable afternoon. But, it will be breezy today with strong northwesterly winds due to exiting cold front.

Continuous pattern….

Then heading into the rest of our workweek, it will be much of the same. A large high-pressure system is building north of the region and behind it will come to a zonal pattern. Both of these systems bring calm weather pattern for Wisconsin.

All week high temperatures are in the low 80s, slightly below average. There will be plenty of sunshine with low humidity values.

Forecast note: There will be a weak shortwave tomorrow, which could bring a few showers. The chance occurs closer to the cold front (south). But a sprinkle could be possible with an increase in afternoon cloud cover across the Coulee Region.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett