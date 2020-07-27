Barr able to put his stamp on executive power as Trump’s AG

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is not a kowtowing Cabinet member. He hasn’t changed to fit President Donald Trump’s idea of politics and the law. He, instead, is in lock-step with his boss. This attorney general, decades before his current stint on the job, made no secret of his professed commitment to law and order and his support for expansive presidential power. Those views have married up neatly with a president who for three years has repeatedly tested the limits of executive authority, a pairing that has benefited both men and perhaps allowed Barr to let down his hair more than ever before. And under Trump, his views have flourished.