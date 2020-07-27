Barr able to put his stamp on executive power as Trump’s AG

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is not a kowtowing Cabinet member. He hasn’t changed to fit President Donald Trump’s idea of politics and the law. He, instead, is in lock-step with his boss. This attorney general, decades before his current stint on the job, made no secret of his professed commitment to law-and-order and his support for expansive presidential power. Those views have married up neatly with a president who for three years has repeatedly tested the limits of executive authority, a pairing that has benefited both men and perhaps allowed Barr to let down his hair more than ever before. And under Trump, his views have flourished.