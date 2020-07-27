Black soldiers monument faces scrutiny amid racial reckoning

BOSTON (AP) — Amid the national reckoning on racism, an unlikely monument is facing scrutiny: a Boston memorial to a famed Civil War unit made up of Black soldiers. Considered one of the nation’s greatest sculptures, the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial was popularized in the movie “Glory.” It prominently depicts the white commanding officer on horseback with his Black soldiers walking in the background. Elizabeth Vizza, who heads an advocacy group involved with the $3 million restoration of the memorial this month, says more people need to understand the history and significance of the work.