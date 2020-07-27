Chambers of commerce asked to distribute masks

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - As Minnesota's mask mandate for all public indoor spaces is now in effect, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is trying to make it easier for people to get face coverings.

Free masks will be given to one chamber of commerce in each Minnesota county. From these locations, anyone who is seeking a mask can come and get one. The masks are expected to arrive sometime during the week of July 27.

The executive director of the La Crescent Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said that it will take some collaboration to make the distributions as seamless as possible.

Houston County has four chambers [of commerce], but essentially we have more communities than just La Crescent, Spring Grove, Caledonia and Houston. Our chamber is going to take care of doing some available distribution to Hokah businesses. The Caledonia chamber is going to help take care of Eitzen and Brownsville businesses," said Krenz.

Krenz said that the La Crescent chamber is still working on specific times for the distributions. She said that they are accepting homemade masks from people in the community.