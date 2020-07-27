Democratic committee OKs platform with progressives’ input

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Democratic Party committee has approved a 2020 platform that presents a liberal outline for the country but rejects many policies pursued by the left’s most outspoken progressive factions. The document was approved Monday by Democrats’ platform committee and now goes to more than 4,000 Democratic delegates to decide whether to approve the document ahead of the party’s August convention. It reflects presidential candidate Joe Biden’s careful positioning ahead of the November election. The final draft endorses universal health care coverage but calls for a “public option” insurance plan to compete in existing private insurance markets.