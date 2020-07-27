Egyptian women get 2 years in prison for TikTok dance videos

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced several young women to two years in prison for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok. Critics describe the fraught case as a crackdown on self-expression in the conservative country. The women were also fined $19,000 each for violating family values, inciting debauchery and promoting human trafficking. Their lawyers vowed to appeal. The two women named by the prosecution had amassed millions of followers for their video snippets set to catchy Egyptian club-pop tracks. But their social media stardom became their undoing in Egypt, where citizens can land in prison for the vague crimes of misusing social media or inciting debauchery and immorality.