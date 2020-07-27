German economic outlook brighter for 3rd month post-shutdown

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German business outlook picked up in July for the third month in a row. The closely watched Ifo index rose to 90.5 points from 86.3 in June. The Munich-based Ifo institute says that shows Europe’s biggest economy is recovering step by step. The reading comes on top of other signs activity is picking up after many of the coronoavirus restrictions were lifted. The recovery still has a long way to go, however, as companies are producing less than they could.