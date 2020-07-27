Gold surges, Asian stocks mixed amid US-China feud, pandemic

BEIJING (AP) — The price of gold has surged to a record above $1,927 per ounce and major Asian stock markets are lower amid U.S.-China tensions and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while Seoul advanced. Investors are buying gold and silver, seen as safe havens if financial markets decline, amid new diplomatic flare-up between Washington and Beijing and mixed earnings reports. Global markets have regained most of this year’s losses but forecasters warn the rebound might be too big and too early as virus case numbers rise in the United States and some other economies.