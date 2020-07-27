Hurricane Douglas within ‘razor thin’ distance of Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Douglas is coming within “razor thin” distance of the Hawaiian Islands. But the storm spared Hawaii the worst of the strong winds, storm surge and flooding that officials had warned about. Meteorologists cautioned the hurricane’s path could shift slightly and Douglas could still unload its destructive power on the islands of Oahu and Kauai. They’re calling on residents to remain vigilant. Heavy rain and wind gusts battered Maui during the morning, downing a small tree on the Hana Highway. Sand and debris washed ashore on a two-lane coastal road on Oahu. Despite the dangers, surfers rode waves and residents took selfies at a lookout point next to the ocean.