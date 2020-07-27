Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies at 76

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his avant-garde and colorful work that included flamboyant costumes of late rock icon David Bowie, has died at 76. His company said he had leukemia. Yamamoto was the first Japanese fashion designer to hold a show in London. He became known for blending traditional Japanese motifs with brilliant colors and bold designs. His company said Yamamoto designed the costume for Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust alter ego and had friendships with top artists including Elton John and Stevie Wonder. He contributed to collections in Tokyo, New York and Paris. He also designed venues and won awards for his interior and exterior design of the Keisei Skyliner train connecting Tokyo and Narita International Airport.