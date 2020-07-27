Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors racks up red ink on pandemic pain

TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has reported a loss of 176 billion yen, or $1.7 billion, in the April-June quarter, and is forecasting more red ink, as the coronavirus pandemic slams auto demand around the world. The Japanese automaker reported Monday that quarterly sales shrank 57% to about $2.2 billion. The shaky results come as Mitsubishi Motors’ alliance partners Nissan Motor Co. and Renault work to recover from the downfall of their former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. Mitsubishi Motors is promising a turnaround, pursuing growth in Southeast Asian markets and building on its strength in four-wheel drives.