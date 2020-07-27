July Jefferson Award winner: Gerald Kast

Sparta, WI (WXOW)

For the past 10 years, Gerald Kast has spent significant time contributing to the community of Sparta.

He's always served his community. For 15 years he worked in construction. then, he spend 24 years working for the Monroe County Highway Department.

He retired 10 years ago. But he has not retired from service.

You can see his skilled work throughout Sparta. Most notably on a series of bridges in town.

Jerry is part of a group of volunteers known as the Five Shovelmen. So far, three of those volunteers, including Jerry, have earned a Jefferson Award for their volunteer service.

The City of Sparta may see a lot more work from Jerry. He has no plans to stop making contributions. He says, he'll do it as long as he can.

If you know someone who makes a community even better through volunteer service, please consider a nomination.

