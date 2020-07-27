La Crosse Schools looking at starting the year virtually

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse is anticipating starting the first month of school virtually.

Superintendent Aaron Engel spoke about what the district is planning during a special school board meeting Monday night.

Engel told the board that he, along with superintendents from other districts in the county, has been working with the La Crosse County Health Department on the best plan to reopen.

He said, based on where things stand based on the county's Coulee COVID-19 Compass, they'll begin September with all students learning online.

Engel said throughout the month, they'll reassess reopening in October using the compass and other conditions regarding bringing children back to the classroom.

The superintendent told board members he was also sensitive to the economic burden virtual learning can place on some parents.

He said, "we serve most of our students best by offering in-person learning so we want to leave that option open." Plans right now call for about five days notice for reopening the buildings to allow the district to do a deep cleaning and prepare things such as transportation and food services.

When the compass is in orange or red, there likely won't be any in-person instruction for high school students and possibly middle school students. It is harder to prevent intermingling at those levels as students switch classrooms for different instruction.

The superintendent does believe that school buildings may reopen when the compass is orange although in a limited fashion.

Class sizes at the 4k-5th grade level would still be able to receive five days of in-person instruction while at the orange level. Class sizes will be small and won't intermingle with others in the building.

At this point, Engel stated to the board that it's better for teachers to plan for one type of instructional learning, such as online learning, rather than trying to do two or more.

The discussion also covered technology. Engel said that they are working on providing internet access, using hot spots, and other technology efforts, to students in the district.

"That is a huge challenge and one of the major points of advocacy I have in terms of our state and federal government to be able to provide broadband to every student," he said in response to a question. "It is no longer a luxury, as you say Mr. Turner, it is a necessity if we're going to educate students in this day and age. So we're making every effort to make that a possibility."

He did tell the board that using federal CARES money, the district now has computers for each K-12 student in the district.

Parents have the option of enrolling in the district's virtual academy. So far, about 600 students made the enrollment request, Engel said.

One aspect is providing meals to students. Right now, Engel said that the will continue the food district programs that they've utilized throughout the summer with the possibility of expanding it to provide more access.

They are also working on what to do about co-curricular activities. Engel said they'll do what is safest for students based on the conditions.

They are firming up plans on how to best accommodate children with special needs.

When that happens, Engel said that students in grades 1-12 will have to wear masks in school. The staff will wear masks as well. The district has prepared by purchasing thousands of masks. There will be exceptions for students with medical issues.

It will be an ongoing expense according to Engel.

"Safety is our first concern," he said during the meeting.

Teachers will get more specifics on the plans on Tuesday. Parents will also get more details for the fall on Tuesday as well.

Watch the full discussion of the district's plans in the video with this story.