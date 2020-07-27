Lawyer claims Depp was misogynistic abuser of ex-wife Heard

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun says Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny and unleashed by addiction to alcohol and drugs. Attorney Sasha Wass is summing up at Depp’s libel case against the newspaper, which accused him of abusing ex-wife Heard. The case is a high-stakes celebrity trial in which the reputations of both former spouses are at stake. The Sun’s defense relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016. He strongly denies being violent to Heard. But Wass said the newspaper’s defense “is one of truth — namely that Mr. Depp did indeed beat his wife.”