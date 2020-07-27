26 Rohingya feared drowned found hiding on Malaysian islet

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities have found 26 Rohingya Muslims hiding on a northern islet after they were initially feared drowned after jumping off a fishing boat. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency began searching after a Rohingya migrant found Saturday on the islet off Langkawi told investigators that at least 24 others were missing. The agency says rescuers found 26 other Rohingya hiding on the islet on Sunday. The agency believes local fishermen transported the migrants from a main vessel at sea so they could try to sneak into Malaysia undetected. Malaysia has been a common destination for Rohingya living in refugee camps after fleeing Myanmar.