Megan Thee Stallion describes her shooting in tearful video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot in both feet and gave new details about what she called ”the worst experience of my life” in an emotional online video. In the Monday Instagram Live video, the 25-year-old wiped away tears as she said she was lucky the bullets missed her bones and tendons. She once again declined to name who shot her. Police say that rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Megan Thee Stallion on the morning of the shooting, was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed weapon. His representatives have not responded to requests for comment.