Mexico seizes 2nd lot of fentanyl in medical capsules

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a sign that Mexican traffickers may be having a harder time getting their hands on fentanyl, Mexican police seized a second shipment of medicinal fentanyl iapparently diverted from a domestic lab, pharmacy or hospital. Mexican cartels have traditionally received bulk shipments of the synthetic opioid or precursor chemicals from Asia in shipping containers. But lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic have temporarily dampened that source. The fentanyl bust announced Monday by the National Guard occurred at a package shipment facility in central Mexico. Sniffer dogs detected 240 glass ampules of fentanyl in a styrofoam cooler addressed to the capital of Sinaloa state.