Monroe Co. stabbing suspect posts bond following court appearance

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The man accused of stabbing a La Crescent, Minnesota man in a rural Monroe County bar is out on bond as of Monday afternoon.

Samuel R. Walker, 35, of Whitesburg, Tennessee, posted the $2,000 cash bond that was set during a court appearance in Monroe County Circuit Court.

He is charged with 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm, both felonies, along with three other misdemeanor charges including battery and disorderly conduct.

The charges come from an altercation Friday night at Baron's Gentleman's Club near Cataract.

Walker is accused of stabbing a man in his lower chest, then fleeing the area on foot into some nearby woods.

He surrendered without incident after a sheriff's office K9 officer gave commands to Walker.

As part of his bond, he's not supposed to have any alcohol, not enter any bars or taverns, or have any dangerous weapons. He's also been ordered to stay away from three people involved in the incident.

He's scheduled to return to court in August.