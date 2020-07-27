New Zealand suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is following the lead of its intelligence allies by suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The move comes in response to China passing a sweeping new security law for the semi-autonomous territory. New Zealand is the final member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance to take such action after the U.S., Australia, Canada and the U.K. announced similar measures. Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China. China says the new security law is needed to combat terrorism and separatism.