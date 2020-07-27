Iraq PM orders probe after 2 protesters killed in clashes

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says he has opened an investigation into the killing of two anti-government protesters at the hands of security forces. In a televised speech, Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Monday that security forces were not authorized to fire “a single bullet” toward the demonstrators. Twenty-one protesters were also wounded in the overnight clashes. The protests come as Iraq faces electricity shortages amid searing summer months when temperatures can reach over 50 degrees Celsius, or about 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Some of the demonstrators Sunday had burned tires, blocking the road connecting two main Baghdad intersections, while others chanted slogans about power cuts.