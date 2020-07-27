Prosecutors to consider death penalty in soldiers’ case

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have suggested that they will seek the death penalty against one of two men accused of the shooting deaths of a Florida couple so they could finance their trip to Venezuela to fight the socialist government. Attorneys for both sides held a video hearing on Monday for defendant Alex Zwiefelhofer, who along with fellow Army veteran Craig Lang are accused of arranging the deadly robbery of Serafin and Deana Lorenzo to finance the Venezuela trip. U.S. Attorney Josephine W. Thomas suggested a discussion with defense attorneys to determine how they would proceed with the case. Defense attorney D. Todd Doss said he didn’t feel prepared for such a discussion.