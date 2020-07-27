Search underway in Jackson Co. for missing elderly man

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Sunday evening.

Sergeant Evan Mazur said sheriff's office was called late Monday afternoon for a missing person in the Town of Brockway.

Deputies were told by family members that Howard Korslin, 75, left home on foot Sunday evening around 8 p.m. He hasn't been seen since that time.

A search of the surrounding area failed to find any sign of Korslin. A K9 bloodhound wasn't able to pick up any sign of the man when searching two different areas near Korslin's home.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He's described as a white male, 5'8", 145 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having information on Korslin's whereabouts or has seen someone matching the description is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 715-284-9009.