Sen. Rand Paul’s attacker receives longer prison sentence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor has been resentenced to an extra seven months behind bars and six months in home detention for tackling the Kentucky lawmaker over lawn care. Rene Boucher originally was given a 30-day sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Federal prosecutors argued the sentence was too lenient, describing the 2017 attack outside Paul’s home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as “vicious and unprovoked.” They sought at least 21 months for Boucher. On Monday, another federal judge resentenced Boucher, giving him credit for the 30 days he’s already served behind bars.