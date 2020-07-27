Survey shows Iowa providers don’t like privatized Medicaid

A survey conducted by the Iowa auditor shows a majority of health care organizations are dissatisfied with the state’s Medicaid program and think the privatized system hasn’t been good for the more than 650,000 poor and disabled residents receiving care. Iowa shifted the state’s Medicaid system from a state-run program to one managed by private insurance companies in 2016. There have been persistent complaints over the past four years that providers have a more difficult time getting fully paid and that access to care has worsened for patients. Auditor Rob Sand said Monday that his survey reinforces those complaints.