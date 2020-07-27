‘Tenet’ to open internationally first, in US a week later

NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest plan for Hollywood’s hopeful return to moviegoing during the pandemic, Warner Bros. will release Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in an unprecedented fashion. The highly anticipated film will open internationally first on Aug. 26, with a U.S. release in select cities to follow over Labor Day weekend. Warner Bros. on Monday says “Tenet” will arrive in more than 70 countries on Wednesday, Aug. 26, including Japan, Russia, much of Europe, Australia and Canada. The staggered release of the $200 million thriller will be tailored to outbreaks of COVID-19. Instead of the usual global launch of a summer blockbuster, “Tenet” will make its way through theaters as they are open.