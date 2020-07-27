Top North Dakota GOP officials disavow anti-LGBT language

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Top North Dakota Republican officials have disavowed an anti-LGBT resolution that was passed by hundreds of the party’s delegates and denounced by the state’s GOP governor. State Republican Chairman Rick Berg said the party’s executive committee voted Monday to disavow the resolution’s “harmful and divisive language.” In a statement, Berg said North Dakota Republican leaders “would like to offer a sincere apology for the inclusion of these unacceptable, hurtful sentiments as part of our official business.” Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum earlier denounced the resolution. The resolution was part of a package approved by delegates in a mail-in vote in April. No one resolution was considered individually.