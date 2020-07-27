Uncertainty over virus spread a challenge for school reopening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The county’s COVID-19 Compass has four levels and is updated once a week. As of last Wednesday’s update, the county remains in the severe risk category.

At Monday's county health briefing, Director Jennifer Rombalski admitted that the department was wrong to suggest schools might be able to offer in-person instruction if the compass remained in the severe risk category. The new guidance is that schools should not open under those circumstances.

Since schools transitioned to a virtual format last spring, Rombalski said there's still too much uncertainty with how the virus might spread in school. She added that planning for a closure due to an outbreak is not like planning for a snow day.

"When a school closes for a day of severe weather, its one flip of a switch. To prepare for COVID in this current environment, it's like 254 switches that we have to try to make sure happen every single day,” said Rombalski. “At some point, in the severe risk category in particular, it is just not the safe learning environment that is appropriate to put our staff and students in."

Rombalski said she understands there are students who will need some form of in person instruction even if schools are closed. The county health department is working with schools to plan for those scenarios as well as continuing to offer guidance to school districts on plans for whatever risk level the county may face.

Rombalski also said she wanted to dispel a myth about the county's COVID-19 Compass. She said some suggested the health department manipulated data to move the county back into the red, adding that is false.

Instead the latest findings take into account not only case numbers, but also the rate and ability to perform contact tracing on a metric that more closely aligns with the state health department.

"Because when you look at data, it needs to be solid. It needs to be hard and fast and it cannot take into account beliefs, politics, perceptions or anything like that, " said Rombalski.

The department said it is looking to hire about 15 more limited-term employees to perform contact tracing and disease investigation to better prepare for the possibility of another surge in cases.