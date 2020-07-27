United Way’s ALICE report captures financial struggle in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A recent report from the United Way shows more than one third of of Wisconsinites struggle to make ends meet financially, and most of them faced financial insecurity before COVID-19.

United Way's ALICE report stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. It provides an extensive look at the portion of Wisconsin's population that is working, but struggles to afford the basics.

The report focuses on households that just barely live above the Federal Poverty Level, but don't receive government assistance.

It shows that 34% of Wisconsin households are considered ALICE or live in poverty. It also shows that 59% of state jobs pay less than $20 per hour. The Great Rivers United Way says that to be able to survive in La Crosse County, one should make over $11.42 an hour.

These numbers represent life before COVID, and Great Rivers United Way Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf says they likely have taken even more of a downward turn.

"As we describe people who live in the ALICE threshold we describe people living paycheck to paycheck. We describe it as someone who is one financial crisis away from falling into poverty," said Wolf. "I think it's fair to say the pandemic has been a lot of people's crisis."

United Way and other non-profits say they specialize in helping during these specific types of situations.

"United Way funds numerous programs in the community. We cover 6 counties in Wisconsin and we fund programs that work specifically with people to get better training, move up in the jobs that they have, to look at a lot of scholarship programs for kids and the programs they can participate in. So a lot of our work does focus in on that financial stability," said Wolf.

Wolf says that this recent report is motivation to get those numbers down in the state and locally in our area.

If you or your household is struggling during this tough time, you can contact Great Rivers United Way or simply call 211 to access other area non-profits that are waiting to help.

Click here to view the full ALICE report.