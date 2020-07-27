Video of Texas police shooting released by Austin officials

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin police have released video of an officer fatally shooting an unarmed Texas man in April as he drove away. The video released Monday shows the killing of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man, on April 24. The video shows Ramos getting out of the car with his hands and shirt raised. Police shoot Ramos with a less lethal beanbag bullet before he gets back into his car and starts driving. Then at least one officer fires multiple times, striking him fatally. Ramos was later found to be unarmed. The video was was released under a new policy that is part of a broader effort to overhaul the police department.