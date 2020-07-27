WATCH 12:30 p.m.: Capitol ceremony honoring Rep. John Lewis

ABC News will carry live coverage of the event at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol this week.

The public will be allowed to pay their respects to the longtime Georgia congressman Monday night and all day Tuesday.

However, due to coronavirus precautions, Lewis will lie in state for public viewing at the top of the east front steps of the Capitol rather than in the Rotunda, and the public will file past on the East Plaza.

Face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.